The State Girls Soccer Tournament is almost here, and the Bismarck Demons’ high-flying offense is hoping to show up in Mandan.

The Demons have two of the top four goal scorers in the WDA with senior Reece Vorachek and freshman Addie Massie. Both play in the middle for Bismarck, and if the Demons have hopes of winning their first title since 2005, it all starts with how those two perform.

“It’s important for us to play in the middle because our team, our best players are there,” says head coach Michelle Brown. “But we also need to distribute it so we don’t get shut down.”

“I just tell her to play with confidence,” says senior Reece Vorachek. “Don’t be afraid to hold the ball and look for a better option and she’s gotten better at that over the season.”