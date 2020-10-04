Soccer: Bismarck wins WDA; Legacy and Minot earn state tournament birth

The WDA champion was decided Saturday by just one goal. The defending state champion Bismarck Demons won a 2-1 contest over Century to earn the number one seed. The Patriots go into the state tournament as the number two seed.

Legacy punched a ticket to its first state tournament in program history. The Sabers defeated Jamestown 3-1 to earn the third seed out of the west.

Minot clinched the fourth seed out of the west with a 1-0 win over Dickinson at home.

First round schedule:

(#3E) Red River vs (#2W) Century – Tuesday, 4:00 PM

(#4E) Fargo Davies vs (#1W) Bismarck High – Tuesday, 6:30 PM

(#3W) Legacy vs (#2E) West Fargo – Tuesday, 6:00 PM

(#4W) Minot vs (#1E) West Fargo Sheyenne – Tuesday, 5:00 PM

