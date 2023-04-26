Bismarck Soccer is off to a blistering start, with four wins and zero losses, and has yet to give up a single goal.

It’s a little bit of a different-looking team with the loss of Reece Vorachek due to graduation, but Addison Massey has stepped into the center midfield role perfectly, replacing the speed and creating more for the Demons, who have seen plenty of different players score goals this season.

“I try to be an option for everyone on the field and make myself available so that they don’t feel like they are left on the side to work with nothing,” said Massey. “But yeah, I try to help on the wings and on defense and everywhere.”

“She’s also not very afraid to leave the center of the field and go help- the wings for go take somebody on on the wings,” said HC Michelle Brown. “Which is kind of different too. You don’t see many Midfielders straying from the center mid when they can.”