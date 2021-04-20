Soccer: Bismarck’s young team taking advantage of a fresh slate on the field

Bismarck’s soccer team is back with a new look. Lots of new faces, and a new coach, looking for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Opportunity is the key word for Bismarck’s soccer team during the 2021 season with only three seniors on a young roster.

“There’s a lot of spots and a lot of chances for new people to come in,” senior Noelle Martin said. “I feel like a lot of the girls that are new this year have potential.”

Veteran players say the transition to a new coach has been easy, with Michelle Brown being promoted from being an assistant the last four years.

“Since we have had her we kind of know how she coaches and since we didn’t have a season last year most of the team doesn’t even know what the last coach was like, so it’s all just a fresh slate.”

The new start is working for everyone with the Demons starting the season 2-1, but the next few weeks together will be crucial before the final stretch of the season.

“The most important thing is just getting to know each other and how everybody plays on the field and how we can work together, and just try to get those new girls that we haven’t gotten to see a lot of yet,” Martin said.

The one thing the Demons do know is that they have speed on the outside that will propel this team.

“It’s going to help both offensively and defensively so we can get up the field, and also be able to recover ourselves if we ever lose the ball,” Burgard.

The Demons return to the field Thursday against Minot.