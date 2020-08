The night of WDA soccer was headlined by a big early season matchup with Century and Bismarck, where the Patriots squeezed out a 4-3 thrilling win.

Over in Minot, the Legacy Sabers went on the road, and grabbed a come from behind 2-1 win.

Mandan fell to Jamestown at home on a late goal, 1-0. Dickinson makes history and wins their first game as a varsity program over Williston.