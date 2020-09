Saturday was moving day for teams competing for a top spot in the WDA. Century entered the day with a one point lead in the standings, but they fell 1-0 on the road to Minot.

Bismarck sat in second in the standings, but after a convincing 13-0 win over Williston the Demons now hold a two point lead over Century and Legacy.

The Dickinson Midgets are battling for the fifth spot in the standings. They escaped in a close 2-1 win over Mandan Saturday.

Legacy defeated Jamestown 6-0.