Soccer: Century ready to redeem themselves in 2020

The Century Patriots soccer team hit the field this week for the first time, and they have revenge on their mind.

“They’ve got the attitude that last year they didn’t do what they wanted to at the state tournament,” head coach Ryan Okerson said. “They didn’t end the season the way they wanted to. I think that for a lot of guys is just bugging them. They want to get out and prove we’re better than what we showed last year.”

“Well yeah, we’re looking forward to making state and at least winning it, and not choking like we did last year,” senior Kenneth Brako said.

Those may seem like harsh words, but for a senior like Kenneth Brako he knows this is his last opportunity to bring Century it’s first state title since 2013.

“It would mean a lot to me because I’ve been wanting that, and I’ve been working towards that,” Brako said. “I’d feel accomplished like I’ve done something for the school.”

Brako returns to the team with senior Nikko Helderop. Both were All-State players last season, but this time around they say they are focusing on their team first, and improving on communication.

“I think that’s kind of important as a teammate, personally, because if there is no communication on the field then how are we going to form as a team, and work to get that goal, and that is state,” senior Nikko Helderop said.

The Patriots’ will rely on their seniors to talk the talk and walk the walk as they lead their team into their final season of competition.

“I think with a bunch of these guys that are coming back they have that drive,” Okerson said. “They want to compete. They want to win, and they’re going to hold everybody else accountable.”

The Patriots open the season against Legacy on August 18th.