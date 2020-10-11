Soccer: Century wins 2020 NDHSAA State Championship

The No. 1 Bismarck Demons and No. 2 Century Patriots met on the field one last time this season in the biggest game of the year on Saturday.

It was a back and forth game that resulted in the Patriots winning 3-2 behind a goal from Connor Hyslop and a pair of goals from Chance Bowlinger.

“It definitely helps,” Connor Hyslop said. “Cross town rivalry always a bigger game, always more intense. The team that plays harder usually wins, and we just happened to come out on top. It was a great win. It was really fun.”

“I’ve always wanted to play in a state tournament,” Chance Bowlinger said. “I got to play very little last year, so this really means a lot to me. BHS did win two in a row, so I think they were really fighting for that third, and it feels really good to take them down.”