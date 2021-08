The defending state champion Century soccer team picked up where they left off on Saturday, winning the opening game of the season.

The Patriots defeated the West Fargo Packers 2-1. Their first half goal came off an assist from Chance Bowlinger to Ryan Ketterling, then in the second half Bowlinger added a goal off an assist from Brooks Turner.

The Legacy Sabers’ wrapped up the second day of a back-to-back road trip in Fargo with a 1-0 loss to Fargo North.