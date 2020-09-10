Soccer: Dickinson bringing a unique approach to the pitch in its first year in the WDA

Dickinson’s soccer team is one of the newest in the state joining the WDA this year for it’s first varsity season, and setting sail on their maiden voyage.

“We’re pirates,” senior Jonathan Wangatchumo said. “We’re going up there, coach says, to steal souls. We don’t really care what they say. We’re going up there, we’re winning, going home.”

The Midgets come into the season as underdogs finishing second to last in the preseason coaches poll. Most of the Midgets’ players only have 1-2 years of experience on the field, but that’s not going to stop them from raising the flag.

“We’re going out there, we’re going to out work all of them like pirates did,” Wangatchumo said. “They went to war. They had no chance to win, but they still went and go it. Just like we don’t really have it, but we’re getting that dub.”

The team spent one season at the JV level and found immediate success going 10-0-1, but it’s a new year with a new level of talent in their way.

“This year that goes away, and they are 0-0-0 again,” head coach Jeremy Schmitt said.

Last year, one lesson learned is developing a deeper understanding of the game, and always be patient

“Passing the ball around, not shoving the ball straight up,” goalkeeper Jace Hughes said. “That’s what we did last year, that’s one of our big things that was kind of bad. This year we’ve gotten really good at passing the ball around and getting it to each other.”

The Midgets know there will be ups and downs in the first season. They are 2-4 through the first six games, but they believe a post season bid could be in their future.

“I’m really hoping that we can get some work in and get a few wins this year, and maybe go to state,” Hughes said.

Dickinson returns to the field Thursday against Minot.