Soccer: Dickinson prepared for first varsity season

The Dickinson Midgets boys soccer team is the newest addition to the WDA this season.

This will be the first year Dickinson has had a varsity team. Last year the Midgets fielded a JV team that went undefeated. The team is filled with players who have only spent a year or two on the pitch, but head coach Jeremy Schmitt feels confident his team can compete with anyone.

“We had a conversation with a group of the guy’s last winter,” says Schmitt. “We talked about for the seniors this is your one and only shot, you don’t get anything else. For everyone else, we’re saying you have a lot to prove.”

The Midgets have four seniors who will be on the team this season.

