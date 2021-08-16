Soccer: Dickinson welcomes in a new coach for 2021

Dickinson High’s soccer team is coming off its first year at the varsity level, and year two is going to look a little different.

The Midgets have a new head coach in Akindeji Oluwafemi. He is taking over the top spot in his first season as a coach. He calls the opportunity a dream come true to be able to coach at any level. Now his focus is on preparing a young team for a new season.

“We needed to work more on controls, ball skills, which we’ve been doing for about two weeks now,” Oluwafemi said. “The kids have been improving and there are great changes, like there’s a great improvement. I’m really proud of them and how far they’ve come.”

Dickinson was originally scheduled to open its season on Tuesday, but will now play Mandan Thursday in their season opener.