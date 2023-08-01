Arguably the top high school soccer player in our state has announced where she’ll be playing college soccer following her senior season at Minot High.

The North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in Girls Soccer and KX Sports Soccer Athlete of the Year Emerson Perrin has committed to North Dakota State University.

After leading the WDA with 37 regular season points, Perrin picked up the offer from NDSU about two weeks ago.

Perrin said she enjoyed seeing the team’s family atmosphere and the facility on her unofficial visit to Fargo.

“I actually loved campus right when I got there, it kind of just felt like home,” Perrin said.

“Every time I went to other campuses for camps, it just didn’t feel right like NDSU did, so that’s how I really knew that that’s where I wanted to go,” added Perrin.

Perrin has one last year of prep soccer, as her and the Majettes go for a fourth straight state title along their 51 match unbeaten streak