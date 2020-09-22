Soccer: Legacy and Bismarck finish with a draw; Minot wins on the road over Mandan

Tuesday was another busy night for soccer in the WDA.

In Bismarck, Legacy and Bismarck High met at the bowl as the two top teams in the regional standings. In the first half, it was Legacy who got the 1 nil lead off a Gabriel Saah goal, but it wouldn’t last long. A few minutes later, Rodrigue Mugisha answers with a goal of his own.

The two teams would go scoreless in the second half to finish in a 1-1 draw.

In Mandan, it was Minot who went up 1 nil with about 16 minutes remaining in the first half. They added to the lead with a goal from Brayden Oswalt.

In the second half, Mandan answered with a free kick goal from Dalton Fleck, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Magi win 3-1.

Elsewhere in the WDA, Century went on the road and got a 4-0 win over Dickinson.