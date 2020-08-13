Soccer: Legacy excited about the possibilities this season

The Legacy Sabers soccer team is one of the younger programs in the WDA… but head coach Tom Marcis believes the program is right where it should be.

The Sabers program started in 2013 with just freshmen on the team.

Marcis has led the way for all seven years and he says this season is the one he has been waiting on since the program began.

Marcis believes this is the strongest core of players the team has ever had from 9th through 12th grade.

” We had athletes, but now over the last 3-4 years we’ve been building a stronger group of athletes whoa re actually soccer players, and have dedicated to getting better as soccer players,” head coach Tom Marcis said.”

The Sabers open their season against Century on Tuesday



