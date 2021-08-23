Soccer: Legacy filling the gap at goalie with an up and coming star

On the soccer field, it’s never easy to replace an all-state goalie. In fact, it might be one of the hardest positions to replace, but the Legacy Sabers feel like they’ve found their guy.

Nathan Olheiser is a sophomore stepping into the net for the Sabers this season. He’s allowed just three goals in two WDA games this year, and his team is confident he’s only going to get better.

“He’s actually very good with his feet, so that helps,” Sabers’ head coach Tom Marcis said. “As a tactical player, just getting used to the speed at the varsity level, obviously he didn’t get to play a lot of varsity with Lucas last year, but catching up to the speed of the game I’m confident he’ll be okay.”

Legacy’s next game is at home against Mandan on Tuesday night.