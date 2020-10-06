Soccer: Legacy focuses on the time of possession at the state tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Legacy’s soccer team is headed to its first state tournament in program history.

But the Sabers know they have to make some adjustments as they prepare to face West Fargo in the first round. The Sabers believe controlling the time of possession can help them make a run in the tournament.

“Because we play a possession game, we cannot let the other team, if they’re physical, be able to get us off the ball and get us off our game,” head coach Tom Marcis said. “We know that because we play a style of play of controlling the ball that we need to not allow the other team to dictate because of their physicality to get us off our game.”

The Sabers travel to play West Fargo on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

City Hall Security

Bullying Prevention Day

Sheep Industry

Legacy Boy's Soccer

Legacy Football

State Girls Golf Day One

Monday, October 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Shooting

Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/5

Monday's Forecast: warm and windy

Domestic Violence Awareness

NDC OCT 5

Dickinson Trinity Football

Top plays of the week

Robert One Minute 10-4

Garrison PD Hiring Process

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss