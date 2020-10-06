Soccer: Legacy focuses on the time of possession at the state tournament

Legacy’s soccer team is headed to its first state tournament in program history.

But the Sabers know they have to make some adjustments as they prepare to face West Fargo in the first round. The Sabers believe controlling the time of possession can help them make a run in the tournament.

“Because we play a possession game, we cannot let the other team, if they’re physical, be able to get us off the ball and get us off our game,” head coach Tom Marcis said. “We know that because we play a style of play of controlling the ball that we need to not allow the other team to dictate because of their physicality to get us off our game.”

The Sabers travel to play West Fargo on Tuesday.