Soccer: Legacy hoping history repeats itself with another playoff run

It’s a 10 day sprint from the first day of soccer practice to the first game, and for teams like the Legacy Sabers that means figuring out how to make a team mesh with many new faces.

Legacy Soccer is coming off its best season in school history, but that doesn’t mean things get any easier this year. The Sabers have to replace three all-state players, but they’re confident their program is headed in the right direction.

“Part of a coach’s responsibility is always trying to place the player where they can be the most successful, for the team and for themselves as well,” Sabers’ head coach Tom Marcis said. “We have a lot of soccer players. Now the question is where do we place them so that as a team they mold.”

Part of structuring the team will be finding guys to attack the net with the top scorers from the Sabers’ playoff run gone.

“Since we have many different new guys we can see many new different techniques, we can see shots in the net, we can see headers, we can see multiple things,” senior Luis Rivera said. “It’s a bunch of new things that we can implement into the game as well.”

Head coach Tom Marcis says last year the players knew each other. This year it’s about trying to develop that same chemistry early on.

“If you play a possession game you have to get used to each other,” Marcis said. “You have to be confident that the players are going to be on your right or your left, or if you’re going to drop the ball back that one of the players is going to be there.”

Confidence is key for this group in each other, and in themselves, and there’s no doubt the nine seniors on this team are confident they can end their careers with another playoff push.

“What I really want to accomplish is get past where we were last year,” Rivera said. “And like everybody else’s goal we’re trying to win the WDA finals, because that’s what we’re playing for. We’re playing the whole season to win the finals.”

The Sabers open their season on the road in an East-West match up against West Fargo Sheyenne.