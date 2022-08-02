Legacy’s soccer team comes into a new year as one of the favorites to win a WDA title.

The Sabers are coming off back-to-back state tournament appearances. The Sabers lost eight seniors from last year’s team, but have a young crop of up-and-coming players that the team believes in. All-WDA returners and captains, Nathaniel Olheiser and Jacob Lelm say this could be the year of the Sabers.

“I think a lot of it is just trying to teach the young kids what it feels like to be at that state tournament and the excitement that happens there,” senior Jacob Lelm said. “Then they have something to work towards and if they can keep that excitement going into the first game, we get a couple of wins, we start a win streak and that starts our team off really well, and we just keep the momentum going.”

“Coach always says one of our biggest things was to make it into state and obviously we did that two years in a row,” junior Nathaniel Olheiser said. “Tom and the coaches always put a lot of pressure on us that, you know, this is the year to win state.”

The Sabers open the season at home in a crossover match against Fargo North.