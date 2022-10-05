The Legacy Sabers enter the state soccer tournament with their highest seed in program history.

It is been the defense that is leading the way for Tom Marcis’ team, giving up just 8 goals in conference play, second behind top seed Minot.

Legacy says they play a similar formation as their opponent Fargo Shanley, knowing that the game will be determined by how well they handle the long ball. As for expectations, Coach Marcis feels his team can handle them as well.

“This team has been shifting throughout the season,” says Marcis. “Going from the team that’s trying to stay with the team to realizing that the other team is trying to attack us. I think that they have done well with the expectations throughout the season, even though we’ve lost these last two games to Minot, 1-0, 3-2, they showed that they were on top of it.”

Legacy will take on the three-seeded Deacons at 2 p.m. in West Fargo.