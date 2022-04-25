Legacy’s girls soccer team is off to a hot start, already matching the number of wins that they tallied last season.

The Sabers have scored a total of 11 goals through three games this year. Co-Head Coach Logan Christensen says that’s thanks in part to a team that is getting comfortable with each other’s play, and a junior class that is getting a chance to settle in to their roles at the varsity level.

“All of these girls that missed their freshman year because of COVID that are juniors are really becoming impactful, and that’s kind of the biggest thing,” Sabers Co-Head coach Logan Christensen said. “We’re finally just willing to shoot the ball, test people out, and that’s really created a lot of chances for us.”

“Our building out from the back got a lot better from the years prior, and it’s given us really good opportunities up top,” senior Kiara Neuman said.

Legacy is set to host the defending state champions Minot on Tuesday.