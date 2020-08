It was a coming out party for the Legacy Sabers, who came into the alone at the top of the WDA facing Mandan.

In the first half, Legacy capitalized on chances in the zone, attacking off the edges, and scoring goals in bunches, winning 9-1.

Elsewhere, the Bismarck Demons went on the road to Dickinson, winning 4-0, and the Minot Magicians took down Jamestown 6-0.