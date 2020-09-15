Soccer: Legacy spreading the field to score goals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Legacy is one of the top soccer teams in the WDA this season, and a big part of their success is the midfield.

The Sabers’ returned all three of their starting midfielders this season, and the team has scored 31 goals on the year. One of the key reasons for their success is the ability to use the entire width of the field to move the ball around, something that Sabers emphasized going into the season.

“We have a tendency because our midfield is kind of taking over that we just like to play right through the middle,” midfielder TJ Siedel said. “If we can get those outside guys more involved this year it’s going to help us, because then we’re not as predictable, and it just helps us all around because then it creates space for everyone. As long as we can use width on the field we’re good.”

Legacy will be back on the field tomorrow against Minot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

Monday, September 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Friends, family call for justice as they remember woman shot, killed in May 2020

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 9/14

Raising North Dakota: Screen time and school

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/14

Hazy skies play a role in the forecast for a few days

'Bismarck Area Stepmoms' provides support for women with blended families

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss