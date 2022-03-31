The Majettes are coming off winning the program’s first-ever state title last season. After dominating last season with an undefeated record, they are focusing on this season knowing teams are gunning for them.

“I think the biggest thing is to understand is that it is a new season and last year doesn’t matter now and we’re gonna have the target on our back right away and get everybody’s best shot after what happened last year so we just have to be ready to go right away I think in those first 15-20 minutes or we are going to find ourselves behind,” Head Coach Matt Pfau said.

After losing three of the leaders on the team, Pfau said he is looking forward to seeing who steps up this year. The seniors say they are ready for that role.

“Zoe, she was definitely the biggest communicator we’ve had and I told the coaches during our meeting that I want to step into that role and be the communicator on our team,” Senior Midfielder Morgan Perrin said.

“I know coming in at their age it was really hard to find your place on the team and know what to do. So I think just letting them know when they do things good and what they can keep doing better,” Senior Midfielder Mia Lewis said.

Returning senior Perrin said with some younger girls these first couple of games are going to be telling for where they stand this year. She added being able to get outside is helping them get game-day ready.

“It’s so nice. Endurance is always the scariest thing like the first few games but being out here and being able to get a touch on the outdoor balls is so different than the indoor balls,” Perrin said.

Last season, the Majettes only allowed four goals the entire season. Pfau said strong defenses are what wins games.

“Win the ball in the air, clear it, limit the other team’s opportunities. Just kind of stick to the basics of limiting the other team opportunities is our goal,” Pfau said.

The Majettes open their season against Mandan on Friday, April 8 on the road.