The one-day WDA Soccer Tournament played out on Thursday at St. Mary’s, where history was made for one program, and another pulled off an upset.

Scores:

#4 Jamestown Blue Jays (0), #5 Mandan Braves (1)

#3 Legacy Sabers (2), #6 Century Patriots (0) – Legacy’s first trip to state as a program

#1 Minot Majettes (2), #2 Bismarck Demons (0)