Soccer: Mandan Braves excited to be back on the pitch

The Mandan Braves returned to the pitch Monday for their first practice of the season.

The Braves finished last season with a 4-13 record, but they managed to get into the state tournament after playing well at the regional level. For now, players say they are just happy to be back on the field, but they are already playing intrasquad scrimmages to prepare for what’s ahead.

“Honestly I feel like a kid myself because I’ve been at home this whole time as well,” head coach Aaron McElwee said. “It’s good to see. I think the kids have a lot of energy. I think they’re excited to get out and see their friends as well. I’m sure they haven’t see some of these guys in three or four months. I think there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of potential and they’re just happy to be back out here.”

The Braves open their season on August 18 against Williston.

