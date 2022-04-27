Mandan’s soccer team has just one loss on the season thanks to a great defense that is carrying over from last year.

Goal Keeper Quinn Carter is leading the way for the Braves as one of the top goalies in the WDA. Carter says the entire defense can still improve though, including herself, hoping to do a better job of working the ball out of the back and maintaining possession.

“Quinn is a phenomenal goalkeeper,” says head coach Stephen Weston. “Personally, I may be a little selfish here, I think she’s the best in the state. Even as we’ve done open gyms throughout the winter, you know, the girls struggled to score against her. She’s unstoppable and just fearless in front of goal and can make the big saves. We saw that at state last year and so I’m excited to see more of that this year.”