UMary stayed undefeated with a scoreless draw against Winona State on Sunday and is garnering votes in the national soccer polls.

It’s no secret that UMary’s strength is their defense, which has been established as a way of life when it comes to the players on the pitch.

“We’re fighting to create what we want and what our destiny is,” says HC Sarah Cook. “And that’s going to establish with working hard first and working hard defensively and having the mindset that if they can’t score, they can’t win and knowing that if we keep on pressing and work hard enough that we’ll get our turn to score.”

UMary’s next game is on the road at Minnesota State Moorhead, getting underway on Friday at 3 p.m.