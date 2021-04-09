Soccer: Minot and Bismarck win in season opener; UMary wins first home contest in 518 days

Friday night marked the official open of the 2021 soccer season.

The Minot Majettes finished 2019 as state runner-ups, and they started their season on their way to another state tournament bid with a 3-0 win over Mandan. The Majettes were led by junior MaLiah Burke who scored all three goals in the game.

In Bismarck, the Demons and Legacy Sabers faced off to start the season. The Demons scored three goals in the first 30 minutes of the game, with two coming from Reece Vorachek. The strong first half led the Demons to a 5-2 win.

At the college level, the University of Mary came out victorious on senior day in its first home game in 518 days. The Marauders defeated Minnesota Moorhead 2-1.