The Minot Magicians were back in action Saturday as they hosted the Mandan Braves. The Magi looked to keep the wins coming while the Braves looked to get back in the win column.

Score:

Minot Magicians (1), Mandan (0)

Bismarck (0), Legacy (1)

Dickinson (3), Century (3)

Jamestown (2), Williston (1)