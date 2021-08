Saturday wrapped up the first full week of WDA soccer action.

In Minot, the Magi picked up a 2-0 win over the Legacy Sabers. JJ Dufner earned the clean sheet for Minot in the win.

In Bismarck, the Century Patriots hosted the Williston Coyotes at the Bismarck Community Bowl. The Patriots came out on top 6-1 to pick up their first conference win of the season.