Saturday afternoon featured a WDA soccer double header in Bismarck and Mandan.

In Mandan, the Braves hosted Bismarck in a close contest. The Braves won 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Portia Matthiesen in the first half.

In Bismarck, St. Mary’s hosted Minot, the team that sits at the top of the WDA standings. The Majettes scored three goals in the first ten minutes of the game and never slowed down, winning 13-0.