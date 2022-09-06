The WDA season rolled along Tuesday with a couple of games at the bowl.
Scores:
Bismarck Demons (4), Williston Coyotes (1)
Mandan Braves (2), Dickinson Midgets (0)
Jamestown Blue Jays (0), Legacy Sabers (3)
Century Patriots (2), Minot Magicians (3)
Sports Reporter