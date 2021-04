The Minot Majettes proved themselves as the top team in the WDA Thursday night with a 5-1 win over Bismarck.

The Majettes controlled possession much of the first half before finally netting a goal in the 24th minute from Morgan Perrin. They followed that goal up with another from Marissa Thorson to make it 2-0 before the half.

The Majettes now own sole possession of first place in the WDA with 12 points on the season.