The top West Region Boys Soccer teams are set for a rematch with the Magi trying to pair WDA regular season and tournament titles together for a second consecutive season with another win over Legacy.

“We’ve just got to stick with out game plan, working the way we usually do. Trying to press a bit high as usual and second off, start putting that ball in the goal,” Co-Head Coach Chad Oswalt said.

“We’ve got to build on what we’ve been working on all season. Just working together and bring up the intensity every minute of the game,” Junior Midfielder Brayden Oswalt said.

A win on Saturday would be extra special with the state tournament at West Fargo on the horizon.

“I feel like that would be very helpful with us to keep our confidence going. I mean, we had a lot of confidence last year, and it didn’t turn out very good, but I feel like this team is buzzing right now. We’re doing very good and we’re on a roll right now,” Senior Goalkeeper J.J. Dufner said.

Dufner ranks first in the WDA in shutouts with nine this season, but a lot of credit for this goes to the rest of the Magi defense.

“I haven’t had many shots on me that I’ve had to stop. I do make the stops with the ones I have to, but I just try my best to be honest,” Dufner said.

The junior midfielder who scored the only goal in the regular season finale was WDA points leader Brayden Oswalt.

“Just working as a team worked well. We’ve struggled at scoring in the beginning but we’ve finally found the groove and started putting them in the back of the net,” Brayden Oswalt said.

“It’s just great to see the hard work that he’s put in also. He’s been playing obviously since he was a little kid, eight years old coming up through the Minot Legends. He also plays with a Fargo team and also with ODP, or the Olympic Development Program. So I would say those three programs coming out have really done a lot for him,” Chad Oswalt said.

The Magi play Legacy at St. Mary’s for the WDA title at 4 p.m. on Saturday