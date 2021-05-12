Soccer: Minot gearing up towards the postseason with a WDA championship spot clinched

The Minot Majettes soccer team clinched a spot in the state tournament with their win over Bismarck last night.

Head Coach Matt Pfau says his players are locked in on the offensive side of the ball this season. He adds they’re focusing on ball possession down the stretch.

“Movement when they don’t have the ball, a lot of times you can stagnant up there but our kids have really good about moving when they don’t have the ball, finding open spaces and checking to the ball and then just finishing when they do get it,” says Pfau.

“The biggest thing is just having trust in each other and like knowing that we can get the ball to basically anyone and that person can match whoever they’re going up against,” adds Junior Midfielder Mia Lewis.

“Maliah and Mia and Marissa, our wings are just doing great at bringing it around the corners and sending them in and I think that’s really helping and contributing to our offense,” tells Senior Forward Lainey Sandberg.