Soccer: Minot High will lean on leadership from seniors this season

The Class A soccer season is right around the corner and teams are hard at work hitting the field preparing for the upcoming season including Minot High.

With a younger roster, the team is going to rely on the leadership from the upperclassmen to help lead the team back to the state tournament.

“It’s a wide-open field this year with our team. We were counting earlier today and we have 40 combined sophomore and freshman,” said Creighton Bachmeier, head coach.

Head Coach Bachmeier says there are only four seniors returning this year.

One of them is Ezra Hagerott. He’s heading into his 4th and final season as a Magician.

“When I was a freshman, I was always like scared seeing how big and older they are and just learning to keep the ball and moving it around instead of taking the body. Getting older, knowing that you can take some physical abuse and keep going,” said Hagerott.

“I think the best thing about our program is the leadership that we’ve had every single year. They’ve carried out the expectations from this coaching staff, what our high school wants and they’ve just taken it with stride and it’s carried over in the soccer field and we’ve had really good success,” Bachmeier said.

Last season, the Magicians finished 4th in the WDA and were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament.

Sophomore Brayden Oswalt is returning this season and shares what he thinks the team’s biggest downfall was.

“Just keeping the ball and getting up the field. Didn’t really do that very well. Just playing as a team,” Oswalt said.

“We need to find a way to win at the right times at the end of the year. We definitely made great pushes and we are a quality team by October,” Bachmeier said.

Coach Bachmeier says they’re going to see what the younger athletes are capable of by putting them into aggressive situations early on.

He adds staying healthy until they find some depth later this season is another key to being successful this fall.

“We’re going to just have to find some way to press numbers forward, that’s something that we’ve lacked in the last few years. How can we get more numbers forward in the offensive third and try and score goals,” Bachmeier said.

“Stay positive and just keep moving forward. There’s going to be mistakes and you just have to keep going,” Hagerott.

The Minot Magicians host the Legacy Sabers Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.