Soccer: Minot leaning on veteran leadership this season

The Minot High Magicians soccer team started practice this week for their 2020 campaign.

The Magicians are looking at veteran leadership to lead them this year.

“I’m very excited to get to play instead of just sitting at home and doing nothing,” said midfielder Ezara Hagerott.

“It’s my senior year and it will be nice to just get back out there with all my buddies,” said defender Reegan Myer.

Head Coach Creighton Bachmeier is going into his seventh season with Minot. He’s returning eight players from last year.

“So we’re really excited about the nucleus that we have and we’re going to have to find some pieces to fill in, in other spots but I definitely like the makeup of our group so far,” added Bachmeier.

“We’re always trying to include them in everything we do so it builds chemistry and if they mess up, we tell them what they did wrong and what they could do next time,” explained Myer.

The Magicians finished fifth in the WDA last season. Coach Bachmeier feels consistency will be key as well as filling vacant spots on the defensive side of the field.

“When we get in the final third, we need to find someone that is a little bit of a killer when it comes to scoring the rock,” said Bachmeier, “So we’re going to try and find some different pieces there early and hopefully something works.”

“We are just going to have to come out more intense like we have in past years and look for goals early and throughout the whole game,” said Myer.

Minot High made it to the state tournament last year but got knocked out early. They feel to get back there, valuing possessions and strong starts will be huge.

“We got to find a way in the middle third and the attacking third to posses the ball in better areas and be aggressive at outside backs to give us more opportunities to score,” said Bachmeier.

“Come out more intense, ready to play against the really good teams,” added Hagerott.

The Magicians open their season against Dickinson on August 18.