Class A soccer kicked off its season this weekend with teams from the west fairing well in their firsts contests of the year.

Scores:

Minot Magicians (4), Grand Forks Central (0)

Minot Magicians (2), Grand Forks Red River (1)

Legacy Sabers (3), Fargo North Spartans (0)

Bismarck Demons (0), West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (2)

West Fargo Packers (0), Century Patriots (2)