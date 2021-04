Soccer returned after a weather-riddled week that postponed many games around the state, where all the WDA action played out in Bismarck and Mandan.

Minot continued their hot start to the season, extending a lead in the second half against Legacy, winning 5-1.

Bismarck and Century clashed at the bowl, where the Demons overcame an early Patriots goal, winning 2-1.

Over in Mandan, the Braves put up an impressive performance against Jamestown, winning 4-0 in the shutout.