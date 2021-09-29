Soccer: Minot State Beavers returning home after going 5-0 on the road

The Minot State Beavers girls soccer team started the 2021 season off 0-2, but have turned it around since now being on a five-game win streak. Players and coaches said after the slow start, everything is now coming together.

“I think we’ve had some good training sessions and obviously we’re building every game we’re just trying to get better and I think we’ve been progressing and doing that throughout the season so far,” Chris Clements, Head Coach, said.

“It’s been really fun just like on the field to see us come together and practices have been really fun as they get more intense as the season goes on, I really see myself be pushed as well as my teammates and that’s been exciting,” Shaye Taylor, Freshman Center Back, said.

After last season was cut short due to the pandemic, Clements said he is excited they get to compete this year. He added having returners helping the first-year athletes is key both on and off the pitch.

“Anytime your upperclassman their job is not just obviously to play but it’s also to teach what it takes to make it through a season,” Clements said. “Seasons are long and hard and they have academics and schoolwork and tests and everything like that and so having some upperclassman who can be like hey look this is how you’ve got to prioritize this is how you’ve got to take care of your body and do rehab and recover is extremely important and they’ve obviously done a great job so far.”

The Beavers are currently 4-0 in conference play and currently in first place in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and they look to keep the momentum going one game at a time.

“I think everyone just needs to keep this mindset,” Hannah Mitchell, Senior Outsideback, said. “We need to go into games thinking okay it’s another game we’re going to go in we know exactly what we need to do and just keep going out and proving that our work is paying off.”

After being on the road for their last six games, they finally return to Herb Parker Stadium this Friday to face Winona State. And this whole week is preparing for their first home conference game of the season.

“Today is kind of our big preparation day. Trying to figure out how we’re going to play if we’re going to change anything, how they play what their tendencies are just so our players are kind of aware so on game day if they do something we’re kind of ready for it and kind of understand that,” Clements said. “And then just trying to make sure we keep that intensity that we’ve been able to have throughout the year and kind of propel that into a home game that’s kind of the important part.”

The Beavers take on Winona State Friday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.