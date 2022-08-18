Minot State Women’s Soccer is just over two weeks away from their first match of the year.

The Beavers are coming off one of their best seasons in recent years with an 11-6-2 record. But coming into this year they have a new coach calling the shots.

Interim Head Coach TJ Perez said he’s stressing to the players four keys to success this season.

“So what I’ve told them there are four main things, one enjoy it have fun. Two trust each other and what we are going through,” Perez said. “Three we are going to have honesty, we are going to be open with one another we are going to create that atmosphere. And then four we are going to compete for everything. And that’s what I’ve told them this year those four things we hit those we can do a lot.”

“Now we are focusing on building a play and we started working with the defense and really building the program from what Chris Clements left it and TJ’s a great coach and he’s just go our there play the game that you love and enjoy yourself and we are here to win games,” Chloe Allen, Redshirt Senior Forward, said.