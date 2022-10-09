Both UMary and Minot State were back at home Sunday, the Mauraders hosted Augustana, while the Beavers looked to go five in a row against Wayne State.
|UMary Mauraders
|1
|Augustana Vikings
|3
|Final
|Minot State Beavers
|1
|Wayne State Wildcats
|0
|Final
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
Both UMary and Minot State were back at home Sunday, the Mauraders hosted Augustana, while the Beavers looked to go five in a row against Wayne State.
|UMary Mauraders
|1
|Augustana Vikings
|3
|Final
|Minot State Beavers
|1
|Wayne State Wildcats
|0
|Final
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter