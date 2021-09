Two very different air masses were sitting over western North Dakota on Saturday afternoon. Off to the west, it was very hot with temperatures in the 90s, and also very dry with dewpoints barely out of the teens in some spots. This prompted red flag warnings off to the west which have since expired.

Off to the east, conditions are much more comfortable, with dewpoints in the 50s and temperatures in the 70s. Heading into the weekend, dew points are going to level out across the region, mostly settling in the 40s, with a few chances for some showers Sunday evening into Monday morning.