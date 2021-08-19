Soccer: Minot stuns Century on the road, Legacy wins first game of the season over Jamestown

Children's books are full of bright colors, a storyline with rhymes or a lesson to be learned.

These books are just like that, but they're also unique.

The characters aren't animals or fantasy creatures. They're oil pumps.

"I just wanted to create a bit of awareness to people, you know something parents might not recognize and can learn something when they're reading it to their kids and with the kids reading it at a younger age they tend to ask more questions and more absorbing of information," author Lucas Wurtz said.

Wurtz is from a small town in northwestern North Dakota.

He's a facility specialist for Marathon Oil and has worked in the industry for 10 years.

His two books -- Oscar the Little Pumper and Bob the Big Pumper -- aim to teach readers about family values, work ethic and all the products that come from oil and gas.

"Oil makes credit cards, cell phones, basically it'd be harder to list things that aren't made out of petroleum products," he said. "I think it kind of gives a bigger perspective on just having a respect for what everybody does. Whether you work in wind turbines, whether you're a rancher, a farmer. Everybody's job is important and I think we just need to have a general respect for what everybody does because that's what makes the world go round."

Wurtz became a dad in recent years and his second child is due in October.

Although his day job is facility specialist in the oil field, he's always looked forward to the special moments he shares with his children, and writing a book they can read and learn from has been a goal of his.

His books have already reached other families, too.

"In my book, Oscar the Little Pumper, Drew has a hard hat that he puts on towards the end of the book and there's a little boy that wanted to wear a cereal bowl as the hard hat. So, his dad had to send me a message about that," Wurtz said. "Complete stranger, nobody I know. It just made me smile, makes me happy that I created some good family moments."

And because he's so goal-oriented, he asks that others leave reviews after they read his books. Not for the accolades, but for honest feedback.