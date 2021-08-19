Soccer: Minot stuns Century on the road, Legacy wins first game of the season over Jamestown

The first week of the WDA Boys Soccer Season continued on Thursday, with some surprising results, and some other teams making their 2021 debut.

Bismarck was the host of a doubleheader, with the first game of the day played between Century and Minot. The defending champs struggled to keep the Magi off the scoreboard in the first half, leading to Minot’s first win of the season, 3-1.

Legacy and Jamestown followed, with the Sabers starting their fall campaign. Legacy struck early in the game to lead 1-0, maintaining that one-goal lead all night en route to their 2-1 win.

Mandan picked up their first win of the season on the road at Dickinson, 1-0. Williston opened their home season with the Bismarck Demons, pulling off a surprising 3-3 tie with the state runners up.

