Soccer: Minot wins WDA title; Century and Legacy qualify for state

Saturday afternoon WDA soccer teams met in Mandan to determine the regional champion, as well as state qualifying teams.

The championship game featured Minot against Bismarck, two teams that split their regular season matchups. In the end, it was the Magicians who came out on top 3-2 to claim the WDA title.

In the first state qualifier game it was the Legacy Sabers getting a 2-0 shutout over Jamestown to punch a ticket to the state tournament. The Sabers’ earned their second consecutive state birth, and their second overall as a program.

In the other state qualifier game it was Century earning a bid to state for the 26th consecutive year. The Patriots downed Dickinson 10-2 to advance to state.

The state tournament will be held in Jamestown on October 7-9.

