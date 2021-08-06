Soccer: Numbers are growing for the Minot Magicians

The Class A soccer season got underway earlier this week, with teams eager to hit the field and get the first practice in, including Minot High.

Last season, the Magicians finished 4th in W-D-A…and were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament. Head Coach Creighton Bachmeier says the program is bouncing back to its pre-covid numbers. He adds there are 40 freshman and sophomores this season, with only four seniors returning.

“It’s a short senior class,” says Bachmeier. “And we knew going in like that was kind of what it was. But when we say 23 freshmen and 17 sophomores signing up that it’s really promising and we’re going to continue to build off of that youth foundation. We’re going to put them right into the fire right away and give guys opportunities and see what we’re made of.”