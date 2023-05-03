The Bismarck Demons are off to a great start this season on the pitch, the only team to not lose or draw a single game this year. Despite losing one of their top weapons last season, another one has come from overseas.

Over 4,000 miles away from home, Ebba Gumaelius is making a mark for the Bismarck Demons, scoring a team-high seven goals in just six games.

“It’s a very unique situation because I’m away from my parents and my family,” said Gumaelius. “But they’ve been really nice too and I really enjoyed staying at their house and staying with them. I did cross country in the fall so I got involved with sports right away.”

Gumaelius is a foreign exchange student from Sweden and has rekindled her love for a sport that is familiar to her back home. Her coach Michelle Brown understands her impact and feels that she’s an ace in the hole when playing other teams.

“She’s stepped in very well,” said Brown. “She’s very physical. It’s good because she doesn’t know any of the players with her being a foreign exchange student, so she doesn’t get in her head about who she’s defending or who’s next to her. She doesn’t know, so that’s the beauty of it. She goes in and she’s working hard.”

On top of playing soccer, the junior is balancing her time on the pitch with the track and field team, running relays and competing in the high jump. Not knowing if she would be on JV or varsity, Gumaelius is making the most of her opportunities.

“I was just excited to play because in Sweden, our season is longer in Sweden so it’s kind of been a longer break for me without soccer now,” said Gumaelius. “So I’ve been coming in with no expectations and then it ended up being good.”

Her teammates have taken to her impressive play, which can make the Demons a dangerous group when it comes to the state tournament at the end of the year.

“I think she just comes in with a good spirit and a good mind that she just wants to play soccer,” said Brown. “She doesn’t overthink it and that’s awesome. She just wants to be here and have fun and play high school sports for her one year she’s here, we’ll take it.”