A pair of undefeated teams in the WDA was set to host a doubleheader in Bismarck, however, the weather ended up being a factor.

Tuesday Soccer Scores:

Bismarck Demons (0), Minot Magicians (0) – Game ends early due to weather

Century Patriots vs Mandan Braves – PPD due to weather

Jamestown Blue Jays (3), Dickinson Midgets (0)

Williston Coyotes (0), Legacy Sabers (4)