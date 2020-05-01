Soccer: Ricardo Pierre-Louis excited to take over for Bismarck Boy’s Soccer

Bismarck high hired Ricardo Pierre-Louis as the new head coach of the boy’s soccer team, and KX sports got the chance to speak to Pierre-Louis today about his move.

The MLS Champion says he’s excited to take over a high school program that has been very successful in recent years, and looks forward to showing how hard work can be learned through his own experience.

“Especially for the community of Bismarck, translating my path and helping them reach their goals,” says head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “Obviously on the field, but also help them be the best they can be outside of the field as well.”

Bismarck looks to be back to back state champions this fall.